GeoDB (GEO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $116,268.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One GeoDB token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $116,268.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GeoDB has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00038954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00275137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $565.59 or 0.01950142 BTC.

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,738,758 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

GeoDB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

