BASIC (BASIC) Price Up 7.9% This Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $25.12 million and $1.25 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BASIC has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00027156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00128904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00184337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.00565775 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00302814 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00049930 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BASICUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.