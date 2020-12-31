Factom Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Factom has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Factom has a total market capitalization of $9.34 million and $39,018.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Factom coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00003349 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00128389 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00183571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.00564368 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00301657 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019269 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00049612 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,579,814 coins. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums . The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

