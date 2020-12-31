Nexus Market Capitalization Achieves $14.00 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. Nexus has a market capitalization of $14.00 million and $92,110.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Nexus

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,313,603 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io.

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

