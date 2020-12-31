Reviewing The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SPAR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Li Auto and The Shyft Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Shyft Group $756.54 million 1.33 -$12.57 million $1.24 23.10

Li Auto has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Shyft Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto N/A N/A N/A The Shyft Group -0.69% 24.51% 10.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Li Auto and The Shyft Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 2 1 1 2.75 The Shyft Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Li Auto presently has a consensus price target of $44.20, suggesting a potential upside of 52.10%. The Shyft Group has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 33.68%. Given Li Auto’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Li Auto on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc. engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the following three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufacture commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. The Specialty Chassis and Vehicles segment engages in engineering and manufacturing luxury Class A diesel motor home chassis, Reach walk-in van, provide contract assembly of defense vehicles and other specialty chassis, and distribute related aftermarket parts and accessories. The company was founded by William F. Foster, George Sztykiel, Gerald Geary, and John Knox on September 18, 1975 and is headquartered in Charlotte, MI.

