SALT (SALT) Price Reaches $0.32

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. SALT has a market cap of $25.46 million and $128,196.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00038704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.00273636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014813 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00025242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.95 or 0.01940924 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SALTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.