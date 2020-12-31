Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Alkaline Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). The Alkaline Water also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Alkaline Water.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 281.67% and a negative net margin of 28.30%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on The Alkaline Water from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The Alkaline Water stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,764. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.39. The Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Featured Article: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.