Keep4r (KP4R) Reaches Market Cap of $663,161.88

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. Keep4r has a market cap of $663,161.88 and approximately $92,100.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for approximately $9.32 or 0.00032181 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00025734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00128858 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00184342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00566880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00303301 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00050052 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,161 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

