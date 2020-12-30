Nyzo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.74 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Nyzo has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00025734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00128858 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00184342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00566880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00303301 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00050052 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co

Nyzo Coin Trading

Nyzo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

