Sushi (SUSHI) Trading Up 200.2% Over Last Day

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 200.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the US dollar. Sushi has a market capitalization of $280.53 million and approximately $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sushi token can currently be bought for $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sushi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00025652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00128902 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00184306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00567490 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00303668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00050182 BTC.

About Sushi

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling Sushi

Sushi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sushi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sushi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUSHIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sushi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.