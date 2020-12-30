MetaHash Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and $448,766.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00025652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00128902 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00184306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00567490 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00303668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00050182 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,457,397,004 coins and its circulating supply is 2,287,984,591 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

