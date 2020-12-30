Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $200.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Five9 from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.53.

Five9 stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.81. The stock had a trading volume of 263,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,155. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.97. Five9 has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $187.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Five9’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $882,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,262 shares in the company, valued at $39,439,879.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $436,708.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,910,732.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,125 shares of company stock worth $11,507,675. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Five9 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

