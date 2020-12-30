Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.08. Pioneer Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 5,600 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POGS)

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

