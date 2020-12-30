Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.60

Shares of Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and traded as low as $9.13. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 6,628 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Isuzu Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

