The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.98

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and traded as high as $13.57. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 27,486 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 824.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,105,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,842 shares during the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

