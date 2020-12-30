DigitalBits (XDB) One Day Volume Hits $310,526.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $9.72 million and $310,526.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00027308 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.00340564 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00034042 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.34 or 0.01263007 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000243 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 tokens. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

