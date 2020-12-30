Bitcoin Incognito Price Tops $0.0079 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Escodex, STEX and Crex24. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $103,257.56 and approximately $4,113.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX, Escodex, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

