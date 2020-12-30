Waves (WAVES) Tops One Day Volume of $90.01 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $6.39 or 0.00022083 BTC on exchanges. Waves has a total market capitalization of $663.92 million and approximately $90.01 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007662 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003981 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003289 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,936,156 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

