Brokerages Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to post $96.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.00 million and the lowest is $96.96 million. Rambus reported sales of $104.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $415.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $415.40 million to $415.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $439.30 million, with estimates ranging from $437.20 million to $443.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMBS. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $42,245.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,452.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,640.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,922,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 470,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 220,251 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,798,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,185,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,556,000 after acquiring an additional 154,123 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 103,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.53. 534,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,937. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. Rambus has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

