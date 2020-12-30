ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.61 Million

Analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce $50.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.20 million and the lowest is $19.01 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $44.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $97.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.51 million to $107.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $55.76 million, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $117.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IMGN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMGN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. 1,069,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.87.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

