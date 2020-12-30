Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report sales of $12.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $13.56 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $12.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $48.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.15 billion to $49.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $54.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.34 billion to $62.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.74. 23,635,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,470,961. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.