CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the highest is $2.22 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

COMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of COMM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in CommScope during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 803.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

