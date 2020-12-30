$135.31 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report $135.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.50 million and the highest is $135.92 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $153.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $527.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $531.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $579.58 million, with estimates ranging from $558.53 million to $597.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $126.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 284,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,122. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,891 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 547,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,603 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 242,361 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 476,730 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 226,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 849.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,753 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 192,126 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

