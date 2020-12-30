KuCoin Shares Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.10 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $56.18 million and $5.10 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002440 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00038805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.38 or 0.00272703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00024963 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.39 or 0.01928821 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

