Thisoption 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.44 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thisoption has a total market cap of $509,536.46 and approximately $2.44 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002306 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00025482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00129182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.16 or 0.00567657 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00155670 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00305573 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019299 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00050389 BTC.

Thisoption Token Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,750 tokens. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Thisoption Token Trading

Thisoption can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

