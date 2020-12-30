United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will announce $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. United States Steel posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year sales of $9.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.67 billion to $9.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.79 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United States Steel.
United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after buying an additional 2,607,633 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 159,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 159,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:X traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,007,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,034,734. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. United States Steel has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $20.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.
