United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will announce $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. United States Steel posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year sales of $9.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.67 billion to $9.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.79 billion to $13.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,381,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after buying an additional 2,607,633 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 159,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 159,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,007,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,034,734. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. United States Steel has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

