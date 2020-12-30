SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $70.93

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.93 and traded as high as $74.93. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $74.86, with a volume of 4,621 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average is $62.98.

About SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.