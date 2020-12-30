iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $65.19

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.19 and traded as high as $66.56. iShares MSCI Japan ETF shares last traded at $66.49, with a volume of 3,996,711 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 34,779 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 72,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,987,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

