Wolverine Technologies (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Wolverine Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Wolverine Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOLV)

Wolverine Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the cyber security business. Previously, the company was involved in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. The company was formerly known as Wolverine Exploration Inc and changed its name to Wolverine Technologies Corp.

