iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $56.06

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.06 and traded as high as $58.33. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF shares last traded at $56.88, with a volume of 3,111,002 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,985,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 920.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 479,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after acquiring an additional 538,215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,054,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 451,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 434,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 898,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,872,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

