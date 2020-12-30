Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce sales of $269.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.35 million and the highest is $283.30 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $296.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

KIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,907,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,207. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.