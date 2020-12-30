Morpheus Labs Market Capitalization Hits $7.08 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $7.08 million and $935,104.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00039111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00274058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00025082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.35 or 0.01968677 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 733,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MITXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.