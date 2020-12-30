Stratis (STRAX) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $46.20 million and approximately $817,691.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001608 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001590 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000344 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000336 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018016 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

