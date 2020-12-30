$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to post $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $6.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KB Home.

KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.41.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $128,448.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,090 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $763,681.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,583 shares of company stock worth $16,975,408. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.39. 632,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $42.20.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

