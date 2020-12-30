Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) (LON:AMS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $224.54

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) (LON:AMS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $224.54 and traded as low as $218.34. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 50,141 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 232.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 224.34. The company has a market cap of £521.13 million and a PE ratio of 38.41.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

