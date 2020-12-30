Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.92

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.92 and traded as high as $54.86. Heineken shares last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 13,892 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HEINY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Heineken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

