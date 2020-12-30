Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) (LON:JLP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.54

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) (LON:JLP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and traded as high as $11.50. Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 3,924,467 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.27. The firm has a market cap of £283.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89.

About Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) (LON:JLP)

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

