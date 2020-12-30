Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.97

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and traded as high as $21.00. Kelly Services shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 2,133 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $808.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.92.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

