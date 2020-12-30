Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) to report sales of $8.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.98 billion and the highest is $8.44 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $31.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.23 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $30.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.41 billion to $33.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

EXC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.93. 2,505,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,145,601. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. Exelon has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exelon by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $276,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,229 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Exelon by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $232,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,390 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Exelon by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,733,801 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $133,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,500 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,468 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 989,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,017,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,649,796,000 after buying an additional 920,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

