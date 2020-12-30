Verge (XVG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.32 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $124.90 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.82 or 0.00441124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000204 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,411,575,143 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

