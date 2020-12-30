ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.45

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $261.57 million and $53.84 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

Get ICON alerts:

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 579,300,599 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ICXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.