CanYaCoin (CAN) Price Down 79.6% Over Last 7 Days

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bancor Network, Kucoin and Cryptopia. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $460,771.55 and approximately $13,534.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded down 79.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00038955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00274925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00025091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.36 or 0.01969908 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bancor Network, Lykke Exchange, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

