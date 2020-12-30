Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Market Capitalization Tops $905,287.57

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 54.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $905,287.57 and $128.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

