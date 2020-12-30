Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to post $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Encompass Health reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.64.

NYSE EHC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.50. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

