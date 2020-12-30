Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.63

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as low as $3.30. Technical Communications shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 219,576 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Technical Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 million, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.91.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides video, data, fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as CSD 3324 SE secure telephone, fax and data system; CSD 3324 SP telephone and fax system; DSD 72A-SP military bulk ciphering system; and DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations, land mobile radio applications, and for military applications.

