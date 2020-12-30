SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.24

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as low as $1.03. SJM shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 2,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SJM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

