Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) (LON:MRO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $126.86

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) (LON:MRO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $126.86 and traded as high as $180.15. Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) shares last traded at $178.95, with a volume of 2,803,572 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.17.

Melrose Industries PLC Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

