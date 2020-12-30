Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,544.74

Shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,544.74 and traded as high as $1,773.00. Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) shares last traded at $1,760.00, with a volume of 290,232 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,739.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,546.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 355.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00.

In other news, insider Fabiola R. Arredondo purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £368,550 ($481,512.93).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

