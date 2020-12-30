Naviaddress Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,181.00 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded 40.5% lower against the US dollar. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $26,704.71 and approximately $3,181.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00038951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.07 or 0.00275920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00025028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $556.00 or 0.01940179 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

