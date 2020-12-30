UNICORN Token Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $9,191.45 and approximately $4.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014083 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002593 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000134 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

